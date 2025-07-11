Trump threatens 35% tariff on Canadian imports

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting August 1.

In a letter published Thursday on his Truth Social, addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump warned that the tariff rate could increase further if Canada retaliates.

The proposed 35% levy marks a sharp rise from the current 25% and presents a challenge to Carney, who has been working toward a new trade agreement with Washington.

In a post on X, later that evening, Carney responded by pledging to defend Canadian workers and businesses in ongoing negotiations. “Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America,” he wrote.

Au cours des négociations commerciales actuelles avec les États-Unis, le gouvernement canadien défend sans relâche nos travailleurs et nos entreprises. Nous continuerons à le faire alors que nous travaillons en vue de la date limite révisée du 1er août.Le Canada a fait des… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 11, 2025

An administration official clarified that goods already covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) would likely remain exempt. Additionally, 10% tariffs currently applied to Canadian energy and fertilizer exports are expected to remain unchanged, although a final decision on those items has not yet been made.

Trump justified the new tariffs by citing Canada’s trade practices and what he described as a growing threat from fentanyl crossing the northern border. “If Canada works with me to stop the flow of fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter,” Trump wrote.

Canadian officials have dismissed the claims, pointing to data from US Customs and Border Protection showing that only 0.2% of all fentanyl seizures occur at the northern border, with nearly all interceptions taking place along the US-Mexico border.

Earlier this year, Canada boosted funding for border security and appointed a fentanyl czar, partly in response to pressure from the Trump campaign.

Trump has sent over 20 similar tariff warning letters to other US trading partners in recent days and is reportedly preparing to announce new duties targeting the European Union.