US, Canada sanction Palestinian advocacy network "Samidoun" for alleged terrorist support

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury and the Canadian government imposed sanctions on the Palestinian advocacy network "Samidoun", accusing it of supporting "terrorist entities".

According to the US Treasury's official website, these sanctions are related to terrorism, specifically targeting Samidoun, which is a pro-Palestinian organization. The sanctions were announced alongside Canada’s decision to designate the network as a "terrorist entity," citing links to another group classified as a terrorist organization.

Canada’s government stated that the designation under the criminal code sends a strong message that the country will not tolerate such activities and will take action to address threats to national security.

Founded in 2011 in Canada, Samidoun advocates for Palestinian rights and prisoners in Israeli jails. In 2021, former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated the group as a terrorist organization, while Germany dissolved its branch in 2023, citing antisemitism concerns. Reports suggest the network has hundreds of supporters across 20 countries.