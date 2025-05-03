Measles surge hits US, Canada, Mexico: Over 2,500 cases reported

Shafaq News/ Measles outbreaks have surged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with over 2,500 confirmed cases and four reported deaths.

The outbreaks have been attributed to declining vaccination rates, particularly in communities with low immunization coverage.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 935 cases across 29 states, with Texas experiencing the largest outbreak—683 cases concentrated in West Texas. The virus has also spread to New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas, with fatalities reported among unvaccinated individuals.

In Canada, Ontario has recorded 1,243 cases since October 2024, making it one of the worst outbreaks in recent years. Meanwhile, Mexico’s Chihuahua state has reported 844 cases and one death, with health officials tracing the outbreak to cross-border transmission.

Experts warn that the situation could worsen if vaccination rates do not improve. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the measles risk level in North America as "high", compared to a "moderate" risk globally.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection caused by the measles virus (MeV). It primarily affects the respiratory system and spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing. Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, Koplik's spots—small white spots—may appear inside the mouth, followed by a distinct red rash that spreads across the body.

Measles can lead to serious complications, especially in young children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Possible complications include pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), and severe dehydration. In some cases, measles can be fatal.