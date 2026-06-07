Trump tells Iran to return to talks, says deal is within reach

Shafaq News- Washington (Updated at 23:22)

US President Donald Trump called on Iran on Sunday to resume negotiations and finalize a deal, telling Fox News that Tehran had already expended its missile arsenal and that further escalation served no purpose.

Iran launched four waves of missiles toward Israel earlier today, sending residents into shelters across northern and central Israel after Tehran vowed to retaliate for Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.

"You fired your missiles, and that's enough," Trump said in remarks to Fox News. "Come back to the negotiating table and make a deal." The president added that the two sides were close to reaching an agreement.

He added that Israel's airstrikes on Beirut earlier in the day were not coordinated with the United States and expressed dissatisfaction with the operation.

In a separate comment to Axios, Trump said he planned to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urge him not to carry out further strikes on Iran.