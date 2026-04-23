Trump’s Navy Secretary resigns post

Trump’s Navy Secretary resigns post
2026-04-23T08:30:11+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

Navy Secretary John Phelan is leaving his post, the Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday, marking the first departure of a navy service chief during President Donald Trump’s second term and the latest in a series of senior defense leadership changes.

In a post on X, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell noted that Phelan was “departing the administration, effective immediately.” No reason was provided for the unexpected exit. The move comes as the Navy has maintained pressure operations involving Iranian ports and targeted vessels linked to Tehran, in effect of a maritime blockade imposed by Trump.

Phelan’s exit follows a broader shake-up in the Pentagon’s senior ranks in recent months. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed the Army’s top uniformed officer, General Randy George. He also relived Admiral Lisa Franchetti, then the Navy’s top uniformed officer, and General Jim Slife, the Air Force’s No. 2 officer. Trump fired General Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

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