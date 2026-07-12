Trump rejects Iran claim on Hormuz closure

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday declared that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to shipping, rejecting Iran's claim that transit through the strategic waterway is currently unavailable, as military tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise.

In remarks during NBC's Meet the Press, Trump added that the United States had recently hit Iran "pretty hard."

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that more than 140 vessels had passed through the strategic waterway over the previous seven days, maintaining that commercial traffic continues without interruption.

Noting that Tehran does not control the maritime gateway, it stressed that US forces are prepared to protect freedom of navigation despite "Iran's unprovoked aggression."

The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary… pic.twitter.com/FS3TUBOZEj — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026

Tehran, however, presented a different account. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) previously disclosed that transit through the waterway is currently not possible, blaming "illegal US actions." It added that requests to pass through the Strait would be reviewed and that permits would be issued once stability and calm return.

CENTCOM recently detailed strikes on about 140 Iranian military sites, including missile and drone facilities, naval assets, ammunition depots, communications networks, and coastal surveillance positions. It noted that operations carried out this week had struck more than 300 sites, reducing Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping.

The IRGC claimed that it struck the command-and-control center and MQ-9 drone hangars at Jordan's Prince Hassan Air Base, which it identified as a US-operated facility, using ballistic missiles. Separately, the Iranian Army reported drone attacks on US military positions in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Both the IRGC and the Iranian Army warned that any further US military action would trigger a stronger response.

Read more: US, Iran trade strikes after Tehran recloses Strait of Hormuz