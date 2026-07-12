Israel braces for potential US-Iran clash

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel stepped up its defensive readiness amid escalating military tensions between Washington and Tehran, preparing for possible scenarios that could include a broader confrontation, the Israeli Walla News reported on Sunday.

Citing Israeli military officials, the outlet noted that the army had trained alongside US forces on a scenario in which Israel could join potential strikes against Iran.

Israel’s Channel 12 disclosed that Tel Aviv would only become directly involved if either the United States or Iran decided to expand the conflict. Based on Israeli officials, the channel added that Israel assesses Iran as unlikely to launch an attack against Tel Aviv, fearing that such a move could trigger a renewed escalation of hostilities.

Earlier today, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) detailed strikes on around 140 Iranian military sites, including missile and drone facilities, naval assets, ammunition depots, communications networks, and coastal surveillance positions. CENTCOM also reported that operations carried out this week had struck more than 300 sites, reducing Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping across the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in turn, claimed to have struck the command-and-control center and MQ-9 drone hangars at Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base, which it identified as a US-operated facility, using ballistic missiles. Separately, the Iranian Army reported drone attacks on US military positions in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Read more: US, Iran trade strikes after Tehran recloses Strait of Hormuz