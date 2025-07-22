Trump orders US withdrawal from UNESCO over bias on Israel

Shafaq News – Washington

President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), citing the agency’s alleged anti-Israel bias, and pro-China alignment.

The decision follows a 90-day White House review into US participation in UNESCO, focusing on the agency’s diversity and gender programs, its stance on Israel, and growing Chinese influence within the organization.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw from UNESCO – which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes,” said Deputy White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly in a statement. “The President will always put America First.”

UNESCO, based in Paris, is known for promoting global cooperation in education, culture, and science, and for its designation of World Heritage Sites. The US has played a foundational role in the organization since 1945 and currently provides around 8% of its total budget.

Among the grievances cited by the Trump administration are UNESCO’s 2023 “anti-racism toolkit,” its 2024 “Transforming MEN’talities” campaign targeting gender stereotypes, and a study exploring how video games could challenge discrimination. The White House said these initiatives reflect an ideological agenda incompatible with American values.

Criticism also centered on UNESCO’s designation of several Jewish religious sites as Palestinian heritage locations and its consistent reference to Israeli presence in Palestinian territories as “occupation.” A White House official claimed the agency has repeatedly passed resolutions critical of Israel while failing to condemn Hamas.

The administration further accused Beijing of using its financial leverage and personnel within UNESCO, including Deputy Director-General Xing Qu, to promote narratives aligned with Chinese state interests, particularly in downplaying the role of Uyghur Muslims in national history.

Israeli Foreign Minister welcomed the decision, calling the move a justified response to what he described as UNESCO’s persistent bias against Israel.

Trump had previously ordered the US out of UNESCO in 2017, citing similar concerns, but President Joe Biden reversed the decision and restored membership in 2023.

The United States will remain a full member of UNESCO until the withdrawal formally takes effect on December 31, 2026. A broader review of US participation in international bodies is still underway, with further announcements expected by August.

Tuesday’s move aligns with a broader pattern of US withdrawals from international organizations under Trump, especially those he deems ideologically driven or contrary to American interests. The list includes:

• World Health Organization (WHO) – over COVID-19 handling and Chinese influence.

• UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) – over alleged bias against Israel.

• Paris Climate Agreement – citing economic disadvantage to US industries.

• Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA) – claiming it failed to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

• UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) – over alleged corruption and bias.

• Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) – opposing multilateral trade deals.

• Global Compact for Migration – over concerns about immigration sovereignty.

• Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty – citing Russian violations.

• Open Skies Treaty – due to security and compliance issues.

• Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) – citing concerns over Second Amendment rights.