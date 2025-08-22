Trump likens Zelenskyy–Putin talks to ‘oil and vinegar’

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday compared efforts to arrange a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to mixing “oil and vinegar.”

“We’re going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together. They don’t get along too well, for obvious reasons,” Trump told reporters in Washington. Asked whether he would attend if such talks went ahead, he replied, “We’ll see.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov downplayed the prospect, saying “no meeting is planned” and accusing Kyiv of blocking progress by rejecting “all necessary principles” for a peace deal. He said Moscow had shown “flexibility” on issues raised during last week’s US–Russia summit in Alaska, but Ukraine had refused to engage.

Zelenskyy countered that Russia was deliberately obstructing negotiations and urged Western allies to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow to end the war.