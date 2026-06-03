Trump insists on written nuclear assurances from Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump is demanding that Tehran place specific nuclear concessions in writing as part of a preliminary agreement aimed at breaking the prolonged deadlock between the US and Iran, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

Citing US officials and another source familiar with the matter, the outlet noted that Iranian negotiators had previously offered verbal assurances that Tehran would ultimately accept certain terms tied to its nuclear program, a commitment Trump currently views as “not strong enough.”

During testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined elements of what the Trump administration expects from Iran before any further steps are taken.

“They have to commit to very specific negotiations on highly enriched — the disposition of the highly enriched uranium that still is buried deep in a mountain somewhere,” Rubio stated. “They have to agree on negotiating severe and long-term limitations and/or cancellation of enrichment activity in their country.”

For weeks, discussions between the US and Iran have focused on a preliminary memorandum of understanding (MoU) intended to formally extend the fragile ceasefire between the two sides, gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and establish a timeline for broader nuclear negotiations.

The semi-official Iranian outlet Mehr News, however, previously indicated that Tehran is still reviewing a US-drafted MoU aimed at ending the three-month-old war, as mistrust and rising tensions continue to slow communication between both sides, noting that no official response has yet been issued.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence