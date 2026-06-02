Tehran weighs US proposal with skepticism over ‘lasting gains’

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is still reviewing a US-proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the three-month-old war, as mistrust and rising tensions continue to stall communication between the two sides, the semi-official Mehr News reported on Tuesday.

Citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, the Iranian outlet noted that the US is concerned about the fallout from the war, while Tehran questions whether any proposal would deliver “concrete and lasting gains.” No official response regarding the MoU is issued.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that no response had been received from Iran, stressing that silence does not necessarily signal a return to military escalation. Iranian officials, however, indicated that Tehran has halted the exchange of messages with Washington following escalated Israeli strikes in Lebanon, warning that the collapse of the ceasefire would carry consequences extending well beyond the region.