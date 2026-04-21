Trump expects a "great deal" with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he thinks the US is “going to end up with a great deal” withIran, adding that he does not expect to extend the ceasefire, which expires on Wednesday.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump affirmed readiness to go on resuming strikes if prospects for a signed deal failed to materialize, noting that the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA, seized Sunday by US forces after refusing to comply with blockade directions, was carrying a "gift from China."

He revealed that Washington used the ceasefire period with Iran to replenish its weapons stockpiles, claiming Tehran had likely done the same and was attempting to move missiles.

Regarding a possible currency arrangement with the United Arab Emirates, Trump said a swap is "under consideration," calling the Gulf state "a good country."

Earlier, Trump accused Iran of breaching the two-week ceasefire "numerous times".US Vice President JD Vance, alongside envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is expected to travel to Islamabad for a new round of talks. Iran has not officially confirmed its participation, having demanded the lifting of the US naval blockade as a precondition.