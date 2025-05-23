Trump eases nuclear rules amid rising AI energy demand

Shafaq News/ President Donald Trump signed a set of executive orders aimed at overhauling the regulation of commercial nuclear reactors and accelerating the development and deployment of nuclear power.

Surrounded by CEOs from major nuclear-related companies during the signing, Trump asserted that nuclear technology has "come a long way, both in safety and cost."

The orders fulfill a longstanding Republican objective to deregulate the nuclear industry. A senior White House official said the four orders are designed to fast-track reactor research and development, ease regulatory hurdles for building reactors on federal land, particularly by the Pentagon and other agencies restructure the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), and impose new timelines for reviewing construction permits.

The orders also seek to boost domestic uranium production and enrichment capacity.

Since its establishment in 1975, the NRC has regulated the nation's commercial nuclear reactors. Amid complaints of excessive regulation, only two new reactors have been approved and become operational since 1978.