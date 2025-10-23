Trump dismisses Israeli West Bank annexation plans, warns of Venezuela action

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday downplayed efforts by some Israeli lawmakers to annex the West Bank, reaffirming in a press remarks that Israel “will do nothing regarding the West Bank.”

The Israeli Knesset approved in a preliminary reading a bill to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, despite opposition from the United States.

In an Interview with Time magazine, Trump warned that Israel would lose all US support if it had proceeded with annexing the West Bank. Later, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the Knesset vote on West Bank takeover was “a political maneuver by the opposition to stir tensions during US Vice President JD Vance’s visit.”

On Venezuela, Trump denied deploying bombers nearby but threatened what he described as “action on the ground in Venezuela soon.”

Earlier, American forces conducted two strikes against what it described as extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists operating in international waters near Venezuela.