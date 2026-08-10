Trump demands compensation from Iran in future talks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday instructed his representatives to demand compensation from Iran in all future negotiations, responding to Tehran’s calls for Washington to pay for damage caused by the five-month military conflict.

Trump described Iran’s compensation request as a new element that had not previously surfaced in negotiations or meetings and, in response, sought payments for the families of people he accused Tehran of killing or seriously wounding, including Iranian protesters.

The US president also broadened the demand to cover “the damages and deaths” allegedly caused by Iran in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza.

Tehran has insisted it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until Washington meets its conditions. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei urged the United States to “stop and make amends for its illegal and destructive actions,” pointing to the US blockade of Iranian ports. Iran’s demands for ending the wider conflict include lifting the blockade and economic sanctions, receiving compensation for months of war damage, and securing the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Meanwhile, Iran is holding talks with Oman over transit through the strategic waterway, including the possibility of a temporary shipping corridor. Tehran has maintained, however, that any full reopening of the passage depends on negotiations with the United States.