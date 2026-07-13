Trump declares US "guardian" of Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran (Updated at 17:22)

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States was "taking over" the Strait of Hormuz from Iran, as Iranian authorities maintained the strategic waterway remained closed due to recent US military action.

Speaking with Fox News, Trump suggested the United States would become the "guardian" of the waterway and said the international community should reimburse Washington for protecting it. "We're going to keep the strait, and we'll probably run it... We should be reimbursed for that," he said. "We're going to guard it. We're going to get paid for guarding it - a lot of money."

“The other nations are very wealthy. They're on our side, and we can't be expected to do that for nothing."

He also asserted that Iranian negotiators had spent 11 hours in talks with US officials and initially agreed to a deal before later seeking amendments. "Everything was agreed to yesterday... They leave the room, and they call back, and they say we had to make a couple of changes. We're not going to make changes.”

Washington, he argued, should have confronted the Iranian threat "47 years ago,” and criticized previous US administrations for allowing Tehran to become "more and more powerful."

Meanwhile, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority announced that passage through the Strait of Hormuz was "currently unfeasible" because of recent "hostile actions" by US forces, adding that transit requests would be reviewed once "stability and calm" were restored.

A spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stressed that Iran will not permit the United States to intervene in the management of Hormuz, according to the Iranian Fars news agency, adding that the Iranian forces would respond firmly to any disruption or unsafe conditions for shipping caused by the US military.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) considered that the US involvement in the Strait of Hormuz has placed the security of global oil and gas supplies in severe danger.

“Iran will exercise its sovereignty and administration over the strait with full force and resolve,” IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said, adding that Tehran would now push Washington toward humiliation and despair.

1/Due to recent hostile actions by the US forces, passage through the #Strait_of_Hormuz is currently unfeasible. As soon as stability and calm are restored, all applications will be reviewed in accordance with the scheduled timeline, and the permitting process will resume. — PGSA | نهاد مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس (@PGSA_IRAN) July 13, 2026

US forces continued striking Iranian targets on Monday after Trump declared the June 17 Islamabad memorandum of understanding that had ended hostilities between the two sides "over" during the weekend. Iran retaliated with attacks on US military bases in Gulf states and declared the agreement "practically ended," with both sides accusing each other of violating its terms.