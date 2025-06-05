Trump bans nationals from 12 countries over security threats

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation barring nationals from 12 countries from entering the United States, citing the need to protect national security against "foreign terrorists" and other emerging threats.

Signed on Wednesday evening and effective June 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT), the directive is part of a broader immigration crackdown launched during Trump’s second term. It targets travelers from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Additional restrictions will partially apply to citizens of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

“We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm,” Trump said in a video message released by the White House, warning that the list could be adjusted based on evolving threats. “The list is subject to revision… new countries can be added as threats emerge around the world.”

"We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen... That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others." –President Trump pic.twitter.com/ER7nGM4TO2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2025

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson defended the decision as a “commonsense” measure tailored to countries that fail to share critical identity or threat data, have high visa overstay rates, or lack robust vetting procedures. “President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors,” she wrote on X.

President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors that want to come to our country and cause us harm. These commonsense restrictions are country-specific and include places that lack proper vetting, exhibit high visa overstay rates, or… https://t.co/rr9jgBOzvt — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) June 4, 2025

The move has sparked strong backlash from human rights groups. Amnesty International USA labeled the measure “discriminatory, racist, and downright cruel,” warning that it fuels misinformation and hate.

President Trump’s new travel ban is discriminatory, racist, and downright cruel. By targeting people based on their nationality, this ban only spreads disinformation and hate. — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) June 5, 2025

Human Rights First echoed the criticism, calling it a “punitive action” that targets refugees and asylum seekers. “The ban will harm refugees, asylum seekers, and other vulnerable populations, including many who have been waiting to reunite with loved ones in our country,” said Robyn Barnard, the group’s Senior Director of Refugee Advocacy.

"Bans do nothing to make our country secure, but rather undermine our national security and arbitrarily target those most in need of protection.”