Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday addressed the possibility of another military strike on Iran, claiming the United States could hit what remains of Iran's nuclear program "in just ten minutes."

"There are one or two sites left that need to be dealt with, including Pickaxe Mountain. We have a plan for it," Trump told reporters at his Florida residence.

Regarding negotiations with Tehran, Trump indicated that Iran was seeking an agreement. "We will see what happens. Things are moving along fine, but they are not really reliable," he added, noting that Washington was in no hurry to launch another offensive given the extensive damage US forces had inflicted on Iran's military capabilities.

The Iranian government has previously denied that any nuclear activities are taking place at Pickaxe Mountain.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had yet to decide whether to launch further strikes on Iran, adding that Washington remained open to a diplomatic solution.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei directed the armed forces to prepare for an immediate response to threats at any level, without geographical restrictions. He also instructed military commanders to update their list of potential targets to include US and Israeli assets.