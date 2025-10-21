Trump: Allies ready to intervene in Gaza if Hamas violates deal

Shafaq News – Washington

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said several Middle Eastern countries have offered to send forces into Gaza if Hamas breaches the ceasefire agreement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said unnamed regional partners had “explicitly and strongly” offered to go into Gaza with a heavy force should Hamas continue to "act badly.”

He added that he told those countries and Israel “not yet,” saying there remains hope Hamas will comply with the deal. “If it does not, an end to Hamas will be fast, furious, and brutal."

The ceasefire agreement, signed on October 13 in Cairo, obliges both sides to end hostilities, withdraw from populated areas, and reopen border crossings for humanitarian aid. Under its terms, Hamas released the last 20 hostages captured on October 7, 2023, in exchange for Israel’s release of 1,718 detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners. The deal also required the return of hostages’ bodies to Israel.

