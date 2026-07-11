Trump: 1,000 missiles ready if Iran targets me

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that Washington would “destroy all areas of Iran” if Tehran attempted to assassinate him.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow,” Trump said, adding that orders had already been issued for the US military to “completely decimate” the country if Tehran carried out the alleged plot.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Israel had shared intelligence with the United States indicating Iran was preparing a new plot to assassinate Trump. Calls for his assassination reportedly resurfaced during the recent funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Iran has yet to comment publicly on the report or Trump’s warning.