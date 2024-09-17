Trump reveals details of recent assassination attempt, praises secret service

Shafaq News/ Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump publicly shared for the first time the details of a recent assassination attempt against him, while commending the US Secret Service, law enforcement agencies, and a witness who captured a key photo of the suspect's vehicle, leading to his arrest.

In an interview on X, Trump described the incident, "I was playing golf with some friends on a quiet, beautiful Sunday morning. Everything was peaceful and serene, a really nice place. Suddenly, we heard gunshots, maybe four or five rounds fired into the air."

He continued, "We quickly got into the carts and moved efficiently. I was with an agent, and he did a remarkable job."

Trump recounted how the agent spotted the barrel of a rifle through the bushes. Law enforcement later apprehended the suspect, thanks to a witness who saw the individual fleeing from the scene and managed to capture a photo of the suspect's vehicle.

Praising the witness, Trump remarked, "Who would have thought someone would have the mental presence to take a thousand pictures like that? How many people have the sharpness to follow and snap a picture of the back of his truck?"

He also lauded the Secret Service for their excellent work, stating, "They have the guy behind bars, and hopefully, he will stay there for a long time. A dangerous person, a very dangerous person."

On Monday, the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Roth, was charged with illegal firearm possession and possessing a firearm with a removed serial number. Roth, an American who supports Ukraine in its war with Russia, was arrested on Sunday and made his first appearance before a federal judge in Florida.