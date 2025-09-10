Trump supporter activist Charlie Kirk shot dead in Utah

Shafaq News – Washington

Utah Governor Mike Schultz on Wednesday announced that activist Charlie Kirk was killed in a shooting during a public event at Utah Valley University.

The incident occurred during Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour” stop on the Orem campus. Footage circulating on social media captured the moment he was struck on stage, triggering panic as students rushed toward the exits.

In a post on his Truth Social account, US President Donald Trump urged prayers for Kirk, describing him as “a great man.” Vice President J.D. Vance and several cabinet members also shared messages of support.

Kirk, born October 14, 1993, was a conservative political activist and media personality. He co-founded Turning Point USA and served as its chief executive, guiding it into one of the most prominent right-wing youth organizations in the country.

He also oversaw affiliated initiatives, including Turning Point Action, Turning Point Academy, and Turning Point Faith.