Trump confirms suspect arrested in Charlie Kirk killing

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that authorities have arrested a suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a media interview, Trump said he had a “high degree of certainty” that the suspect was in custody, adding that “critical information leading to the arrest came from someone close to the suspect.” He noted that an official statement from law enforcement is expected later in the day, praising federal and local agencies for their work.

“I hope the death penalty is applied to the killer,” Trump stated.

The FBI had offered a $100,000 reward on Thursday for information leading to the identification or arrest of those responsible for Kirk’s death. The activist was shot in the neck on September 10, 2025, during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, and later died in hospital.

Speaking at a Pentagon ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Trump also announced that Kirk would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “We will have a very big crowd for that ceremony,” Trump affirmed.