Treasury Secretary weighs joint US–EU action on Russian oil buyers

Shafaq News – Washington

On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled readiness to partner with European allies to impose additional sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil.

Bessent stated in an interview with NBC News that coordinated action could accelerate the collapse of Russia’s economy and force President Vladimir Putin into negotiations. He framed the situation as a race between Ukraine’s military resilience and Russia’s economic endurance.

His remarks came just hours after Russia launched an air assault on Kyiv, killing at least four people and setting fire to a government building.

After imposing 50% tariffs on Indian imports — one of the highest rates Washington has applied to any nation — over New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil, US President Donald Trump also urged European leaders to halt their own imports, warning that such revenues undermine pledges of support for Ukraine.