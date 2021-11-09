Report

Three people were killed in Turkish strikes in Qamishli

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-09T15:31:02+0000
Three people were killed in Turkish strikes in Qamishli

Shafaq News/ Three people were killed today, Tuesday, with a Turkish drone targeting a car in the Al-Hilaliya neighborhood in Qamishli, the largest Kurdish city in northeastern Syria.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the three people were in a car belonged to the authorities of the Autonomous Administration.

He added that the bodies of the victims were transferred to Khabat Military Hospital.

On August 23, a Turkish drone targeted a military vehicle in the village of Himo, in the western countryside of Qamishli, which resulted in injuries.

