Three people were killed in Turkish strikes in Qamishli

Shafaq News/ Three people were killed today, Tuesday, with a Turkish drone targeting a car in the Al-Hilaliya neighborhood in Qamishli, the largest Kurdish city in northeastern Syria.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the three people were in a car belonged to the authorities of the Autonomous Administration.

He added that the bodies of the victims were transferred to Khabat Military Hospital.

On August 23, a Turkish drone targeted a military vehicle in the village of Himo, in the western countryside of Qamishli, which resulted in injuries.