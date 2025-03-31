Tehran summons Swiss chargé d'affaires over Trump’s threats

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran formally warned the United States against any hostile actions, summoning the Swiss chargé d'affaires in Tehran, who represents US interests.

According to Iran's IRNA news agency, the Director General for the Americas at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Issa Kameli summoned the Swiss diplomat in response to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, condemning Trump's statements, and labeling them as “violations of international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.”

He reiterated Iran’s determination to respond decisively and immediately to any perceived aggression.

In turn, the Swiss chargé d’affaires assured Kameli that Iran’s message would be swiftly communicated to the US government.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the message Iran sent to US President Donald Trump had been successfully delivered and examined.