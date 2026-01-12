Tehran confirms communication channel with US amid protest

Shafaq News– Tehran

Tehran revealed on Monday that a communication channel with Washington remains open, while stressing that Iran’s armed forces are prepared to respond to any act of aggression.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a press briefing reported by Press TV that Iran is closely monitoring developments and remains, through its armed forces, ready to defend its territorial integrity if attacked, accusing the US and Israeli officials of making what he called interventionist remarks that contributed to violence and disorder, and encouraged unrest beyond peaceful demonstrations. “These actions violated international law and were intended to create instability inside Iran. We would present documentation related to these allegations at a later stage.

Despite the accusations, Baghaei confirmed that a communication channel remains open between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, through which messages are exchanged when necessary alongside the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran.

Iran, he added, has not withdrawn from diplomacy, but seeks negotiations that are meaningful and based on mutual respect.