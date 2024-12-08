Syrian opposition launches attack on Kurdish-led forces in Manbij

Shafaq News/ Syrian opposition forces launched an attack on Kurdish-led fighters in the northern city of Manbij on Saturday, as part of a broader campaign following territorial gains against Syrian regime forces in recent weeks.

Two statements attributed to the “Operation Room of the Dawn of Freedom” affiliated with a group identifying itself as the "Ministry of Defense of the Syrian Interim Government" were posted on X and dated December 7.

In the first statement, addressed to civilians in Manbij and surrounding villages, the Syrian National Army declared its intention to "liberate the city of Manbij from the separatist PKK terrorist group."

The statement accused the group of occupying the city and committing acts of terrorism against civilians of various affiliations and nationalities.

The message reassured Kurdish residents that the operation aimed to dismantle the separatist project in northern Syria, asserting, "You can live with the rest of the Syrian people in freedom and dignity in this homeland that accommodates all its sons." Civilians were advised to remain in their homes and avoid military sites to ensure their safety during the ongoing operations.

بيان إلى أهلنا المدنيين في مدينة منبج#وزارة_الدفاع pic.twitter.com/rvfqbVNQkO — وزارة الدفاع في الحكومة السورية المؤقتة (@MfDefen) December 8, 2024

A second statement targeted military personnel associated with the Syrian regime and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Manbij. It called on them to surrender their weapons and distance themselves from what the statement referred to as the "black fate" awaiting them at the hands of opposition forces.

Contact numbers were provided for those wishing to surrender.

إلى جميع العسكريين من قوات النظام وميليشيا قسد الإرهابية في مدينة منبج المحتلة الراغبين بالقاء السلاح وتحييد أنفسهم عن المصير الأسود الذي ينتظرهم في الميدان أمام أبطال الجيش الوطني السوري، التواصل على الأرقام التالية عبر تطبيق الواتس آب لإجراء التسوية قبل فوات الآوان...… pic.twitter.com/lpQrRz9ESo — وزارة الدفاع في الحكومة السورية المؤقتة (@MfDefen) December 8, 2024

This attack comes in the wake of intensifying clashes between Syrian regime forces and opposition factions that began on November 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo. The opposition swiftly captured major territories, including Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, Daraa, Sweida, and Homs, culminating in the takeover of Damascus.