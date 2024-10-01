Syrian air defense intercepts Israeli attack in Damascus

Shafaq News/ Syrian air defense systems confronted an Israeli assault targeting several locations in the city of Damascus early Tuesday, according to state news agency SANA.

“Around 2:05 AM, Israeli military aircraft and drones launched an airstrike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, aiming at various points in the capital.” A military source confirmed to SANA that Syrian air defense forces responded, successfully downing some of the missiles.

The attack resulted in the deaths of three civilians, including prominent Syrian television anchor Safaa Ahmed, and injured nine others. The strikes also caused damage to private property.

Israel has not commented on this incident.

Notably, Israel has conducted intermittent airstrikes in Syria since the Hamas attacks on October 7 last year but typically does not acknowledge its military operations in the region.