Syrian Druze protesters replace new flag

2025-03-15T17:14:38+00:00

Shafaq News/ Citizens in Syria’s southwestern province of Al-Suwayda removed the newly adopted state flag and replaced it with the Druze Union flag.

A circulating video captured a moment from a protest against the constitutional declaration signed yesterday by transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, outlining a five-year transitional phase during which a transitional president would hold executive power and Islamic jurisprudence will serve as the primary source of legislation.

Then, Sheikh Bahjat Al-Hijri, a leading Druze spiritual figure in Syria, condemned the transitional administration for what he called “extremism and terrorism.”

