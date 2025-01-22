Syrian Defense Ministry signals potential military action against SDF

Shafaq News/ Syrian Interim Government Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced that it received an offer from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is currently under review, to hand over oil fields to the new administration.

In remarks reported by Syrian media, Abu Qasra stated, “The matter of the SDF is under review with the leadership, and we are ready to intervene if necessary,” he continued, referencing reports that the SDF has resisted the transfer of control of prisons housing ISIS fighters to the new administration in Damascus.

He pointed out a security gap along Syria's eastern borders, describing the area as "unregulated and outside our control."

Regarding Israel’s movements in southern Syria, Abu Qasra mentioned, “A mediator nation is working to pressure the Israeli occupation to withdraw from the areas it has advanced into in southern Syria.”

Commenting on armed factions in Syria, Abu Qasra revealed, "We have met with over 70 factions, and all expressed their readiness to integrate into the Ministry of Defense."

He clarified that this integration would not be on a factional basis but rather involve appointing commanders to appropriate roles. “Building the armed forces cannot succeed with a revolutionary and factional mindset. Our goal is to defend the homeland and secure our borders,” he explained.

Abu Qasra further noted that approximately 6,500 defected officers are available to contribute to the military’s rebuilding efforts. “We have conducted visits to Arab nations, presenting our vision and addressing their concerns,” he added.