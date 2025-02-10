Syria's Al-Sharaa: Thousands join new army

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Syrian Interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa announced that “thousands of volunteers” have joined the new Syrian Army, emphasizing that mandatory conscription has not been imposed, and that recruitment remains “strictly voluntary.”

Al-Sharaa made the announcement in a podcast interview with Alastair Campbell, former spokesperson for British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Rory Stewart, a former UK Conservative minister. During the interview, he called on the West to lift sanctions on Syria, arguing that “visitors to Damascus widely agree on the need for their removal.” He warned that the country faces significant security challenges, stressing that “economic growth is essential for stability, and without development, Syria risks further chaos and insecurity.”

He also addressed the issue of compulsory military service, noting that many young Syrians had fled the country in past years to “escape forced conscription under the previous regime.” Military service had been a major concern for Syrians since the conflict began in 2011, which resulted in over half a million deaths and drove many into exile.

Since taking office on January 29, the new administration has enacted sweeping military reforms, including the dissolution of all armed opposition factions, the dismantling of the former army and security apparatus, and the establishment of centers to process the status of discharged soldiers.

The administration is also engaged in negotiations with Kurdish forces, who have controlled large areas in northeastern Syria for several years, but Al-Sharaa reaffirmed his government's firm opposition to “federal division of the country.”

Notably, before the war, the Syrian Army had an estimated 300,000 combat troops, but half its forces were lost due to battle casualties, desertions, and defections. Despite receiving military backing from Iran, affiliated parties, and Russia, the former regime collapsed rapidly in November following a surprise offensive led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.



