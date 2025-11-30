Kurdish Council criticizes “sectarian tone” at Syria’s demonstrations

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS) accused transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of allowing hate speech and sectarian rhetoric to dominate state-organized celebrations held this week.

In a statement, the ENKS said the use of “threatening and provocative language” at the gatherings threatens coexistence and civil peace, undermines the aims of the Syrian uprising, and weakens efforts to build a civil state that guarantees equal rights for all citizens.

The Council urged the transitional administration in Damascus to take a clear stand against such rhetoric and to ensure that the emerging political framework protects the rights of all communities, including Kurds.

“Engaging with the joint Kurdish delegation’s invitation for dialogue on Syria’s future would help reduce polarization.”

According to Shafaq News sources, Friday’s nationwide demonstrations urged by Al-Sharaa to mark the first anniversary of the “Deterrence of Aggression” operation that ended Bashar al-Assad’s rule included inflammatory speeches and actions targeting Kurds, Druze, and Alawites, prompting broad public backlash and calls for the government to hold those responsible accountable.