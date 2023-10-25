Israeli airstrike targets Syrian army

Shafaq News / the Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed on Wednesday the grim toll exacted by an Israeli airstrike that struck military positions within Syrian territory.
The attack, which occurred at approximately 01:45 local time in the occupied Golan Heights, resulted in the loss of eight military personnel, with an additional seven sustaining injuries.
A Syrian military official, speaking to the official Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, revealed, "At around 01:45 hours today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial assault from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting several of our military positions in the rural area of Daraa. This attack led to the martyrdom of eight brave soldiers and injuries to seven others, alongside significant material losses."
The Israeli Defense Forces stated that the strike was a measured response to missile launches directed at Israel from Syrian territory.