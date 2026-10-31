Shafaq News- Manama/ Damascus/ Amman

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani on Saturday attributed Jordan's withdrawal of a statement reporting an alleged infiltration attempt from Syrian territory to a hasty assessment of events on the ground, saying no clashes had taken place along the border between the two countries.

"What happened last week was addressed through my visit to residents in Daraa," Al-Shaibani told Al Sharq News on the sidelines of the 22nd Manama Dialogue 2026, referring to recent Jordanian strikes on civilian sites in the province that killed seven members of a Syrian family, including children.

He said the Jordanian leadership had shown understanding and a willingness to put the incident behind them, safeguard Syrians' rights, and prevent a recurrence.

Describing Syrian-Jordanian relations as extending beyond border incidents, he urged both sides to move past the episode and restore ties to their best possible level.

Earlier today, the Jordanian Armed Forces removed a statement from their official website claiming they had foiled an attempted infiltration by 14 armed men from Syria. Jordanian media outlets also withdrew their reports on the incident.

Meanwhile, a security source told Shafaq News that the incident near the Syrian-Jordanian border began when Jordanian border guards mistook children playing on farmland near the border fence for suspicious activity.

The source said Jordanian guards had alerted their Syrian counterparts after spotting movement in the area but opened fire despite being informed that Syrian personnel were on their way to investigate.

The gunfire stopped after the two sides made contact and Syrian border guards arrived at the scene, where they found the children sheltering on the ground, ruling out any attempted infiltration, he added.