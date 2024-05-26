Sunni politician to run for Iran's presidential election

Shafaq News/ Iranian Sunni politician Masoud Pezeshkian has announced his bid for the presidency on Sunday as the country prepares to hold a snap election after the untimely death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Pezeshkian, known for his previous tenure as health minister and first deputy speaker of the parliament, said he "aims to increase voter turnout", challenging a perceived public dismay with elections in Iran.

Pezeshkian's announcement comes at a time as Iran prepares for an early presidential election slated for June 28, following late President Raisi's sudden death last week in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the country.

Public interest in elections has declined in Iran, with recent parliamentary elections marking a historic low in voter turnout. In Tehran alone, only seven percent of eligible voters participated in the recent run-offs. In the elections which saw Raisi claim the presidential seat in 2021, it was also record lows for the presidential elections.

Observers believe the upcoming election will not be indifferent, with the Guardian Council likely to bar any significant non-hardline candidates.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, backed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, temporarily fills the void until the elections as an interim president.