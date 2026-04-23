Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until deal with Iran, says Trump

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, said United States has full control over the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that Iran is facing "internal divisions."

Posting on Truth Social, he added that no ship can enter or leave the Strait “without the approval of the United States Navy,” vowing, “It is ‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!”

In a separate post, Trump said he ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” any boat caught putting mines in the Strait.