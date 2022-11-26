Source: PKK kills 17 Turkish Soldiers in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) killed Turkish soldiers in Duhok Governorate, Iraqi Kurdistan. A PKK official said.

Zagros Hiwa, the spokesman for Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), the umbrella entity for the PKK and affiliated organizations, told Shafaq News Agency; that PKK killed 17 Turkish soldiers in an attack in Matin Mountain, near Al-Amadiya district.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.