Turkish authorities apprehend a PKK member who trained in Greece, fought in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish authorities on Saturday said it had arrested a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the official "Anadolu" news agency said on Saturday.

The arrestee, Unal G., left Turkey for Greece via illegal routes in 2021, where he was trained by the paramilitary group designated as terrorist by Ankara, as well as the European Union (EU), Russia, and United States.

Unal later moved to Iraq, where he operated for the PKK under the codename "Hubun", before heading back to Turkey, Anadolu quoted sources.

"Sennar", his codename in Greece, was captured by the Turkish security forces in Istanbul in July 2022.

The PKK was founded in 1978 with the aim of creating an ethnic homeland in southeast Turkey. It took up arms against Turkey in 1984, a conflict in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.