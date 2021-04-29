Five PKK fighters were killed in a Turkish UAV attack Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Turkey’s Ministry of Defense announced, on Thursday, that five fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed with a UAV attack in Matin and Avashin areas in Kurdistan Region.

The ministry said in a press release that the attack is a part of Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt operations in northern Iraq.

Yesterday, Hiwa Zagros, an official of PKK military wing told Shafaq News Agency, “since April 23, the battles and clashes resulted in 57 dead of the Turkish army."

Zagros added, "PKK seized also weapons, including RBG, BKC and MPT 55."

According to the Official, a large number of Turkish army members have been wounded in the ongoing clashes.

Over the past hours, the Turkish forces took over sites on the Iraqi border with Turkey after the withdrawal of PKK militants.

