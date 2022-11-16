Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish forces clashes with PKK in Iraqi Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-16T20:18:53+0000
Turkish forces clashes with PKK in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, "violent" clashes erupted between the Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the confrontation between the two sides occurred near a Turkish military checkpoint in Matin Mountain overlooking Sekiri village in Al-Amadiya District north of Duhok."

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

related

Three PKK fighters killed north of Iraq

Date: 2022-08-12 10:01:57
Three PKK fighters killed north of Iraq

Five PKK fighters were killed in a Turkish UAV attack Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-29 10:39:18
Five PKK fighters were killed in a Turkish UAV attack Kurdistan

PKK calls for dialogue with Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-05 11:35:39
PKK calls for dialogue with Kurdistan

Turkish aircraft target PKK sites north of Duhok

Date: 2021-12-31 10:07:26
Turkish aircraft target PKK sites north of Duhok

Turkey kills seven YPG members in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-07 13:14:46
Turkey kills seven YPG members in Kurdistan

Lawyers demand access to jailed PKK leader after rumors of his death

Date: 2021-03-16 13:34:40
Lawyers demand access to jailed PKK leader after rumors of his death

Turkish shelling ignites fire in local farms in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-26 21:09:44
Turkish shelling ignites fire in local farms in Duhok

PKK kills two Turkish soldiers in Duhok

Date: 2021-07-16 09:05:13
PKK kills two Turkish soldiers in Duhok