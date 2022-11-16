Turkish forces clashes with PKK in Iraqi Kurdistan
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-11-16T20:18:53+0000
Shafaq News / On Wednesday, "violent" clashes erupted between the Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the confrontation between the two sides occurred near a Turkish military checkpoint in Matin Mountain overlooking Sekiri village in Al-Amadiya District north of Duhok."
No further information was disclosed.
The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria.
PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.