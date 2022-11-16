Turkish forces clashes with PKK in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, "violent" clashes erupted between the Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the confrontation between the two sides occurred near a Turkish military checkpoint in Matin Mountain overlooking Sekiri village in Al-Amadiya District north of Duhok." No further information was disclosed. The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria. PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

