Turkish forces advance in Mount Kurzar despite PKK resistance-source

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-24T20:44:57+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish forces continue to advance in Mount Kurzar, north of Duhok, despite resistance from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that clashes erupted between the Turkish and PKK when the former carried out an air drop in mount Kurzar.

"Simultaneously, the headquarters of the PKK in the mountain were pounded by a series of airstrikes," the source added.

Last week, Turkey launched a new ground and air campaign in northern Iraq, targeting the militants of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PKK).

Dubbed Operation Claw-Lock, Ankara says the offensive is a measure to prevent the PKK from using Iraq as a base to carry out attacks in Turkey. 

On March 13, Iran attacked sites in the city of Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the Kurdistan region.

