KRG: The Turkish bombing has killed 28 citizens and displaced 966,000 others in 2020

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Tuesday that at least 28 citizens were killed in the continuous bombing the Turkish forces are carrying out on the border areas in the region.

Dindar Zebari, the coordinator of the Kurdistan Regional Government to respond to international reports, said in a press conference regarding the Turkish attacks on the border areas, "The bombing has increased this year. During July only, the Turkish forces launched 33 raids on the region."

He added that more than 200 airstrikes were carried, 28 citizens were killed and 28 villages in Kani Masi district are extremely damaged and uninhabited due to the presence of the PKK.

Regarding the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad, the Kurdistan Regional Government Coordinator said in response to international reports, "until July, 128 terrorist attacks had been carried out in which more than 650 citizens were killed."

As by Zebari, there 446 terrorist detainees, 398 of whom have been sentenced and 48 have been released due to lack of evidence.

Furthermore, Zebari noted that currently there are 996,000 displaced in the region, 800 of them have returned to the region in 2020, pointing out that ISIS's damage to Iraq is estimated at $ 45 billion.