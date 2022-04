Shafaq News / On Friday, Turkish artillery targeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.

The civil society activist Iyad Horuri told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkey attacked the Kurdish village of Horuri in Kani Masi District."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.