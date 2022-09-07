PKK-Turkish clashes leave Kurdish villages without power

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, heavy mutual bombardment erupted between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in the Al-Amadiya District of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Electricity Department of Al-Amadiyah in Duhok reported that the clashes resulted in a power cut in several villages in the Kani Masi district. Still later, the maintenance team restored power to all areas.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria.

Violence has devastated communities in Türkiye's majority-Kurdish southeast and – at times – struck the heart of the country's largest metropolitan centers.

According to Crisis Group's fatality tally, last updated on 18 July 2022, 600 civilians have been killed in urban clashes in the southeast or PKK bomb attacks in metropolitan centers.

1,360 state security force members died, including soldiers, police officers, and village guards (paramilitary groups comprised of ethnic Kurds, armed and paid by the Turkish state)

3,878 fatalities of PKK militants.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.