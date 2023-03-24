Turkish warplanes strike PKK positions in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source in the Duhok of Iraqi Kurdistan reported that Turkish warplanes had bombed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions north of the Governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that Turkish planes had struck PKK twice on Friday evening in the Matin Mountain range near the village of Sekiri in the Amadiyah district.

The PKK is a Kurdish militant group fighting for greater autonomy and rights for Kurds in Turkey since 1984. The group is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The Turkish military has conducted numerous airstrikes and ground operations against PKK targets in northern Iraq since the early 2000s. The operations have often sparked tensions between Turkey and Iraq, as the Iraqi government has criticized Turkey's actions as violating its sovereignty.

The Turkish government has defended its military operations in Iraq as necessary to protect its national security and prevent PKK attacks on Turkish soil.

However, the operations have been criticized by some human rights groups for causing civilian casualties and displacement in the affected areas.