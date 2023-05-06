Turkish Warplanes Conduct Airstrikes on PKK Positions in Northern Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish warplanes conducted two airstrikes targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in the Matin mountain range, located north of Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The bombing focused on an area near the villages of Koharzi and Balafah in the Amadiya district, causing panic and fear among the residents due to the intensity of the attack.

It is worth noting that this area has been a frequent target of Turkish airstrikes recently, as the PKK militants have been taking caves and tunnels within the mountain.

The PKK, which has been engaged in a long-running armed conflict with Turkey, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The Turkish Armed Forces have conducted cross-border military operations against the PKK in Northern Iraq since the 1980s. Since 2019, Turkey has initiated operations codenamed Claw, including Claw Eagle and Tiger in 2020 and Claw-Lighting and Thunderbolt in 2021.