Kurdistan's CTG: PKK members were on board Duhok's crashed helicopter

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) disclosed fresh information on the recent helicopter crash in Duhok Governorate.

According to a statement by the agency, a helicopter carrying members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) crashed on March 15 at 8:40 pm in Duhok, killing passengers on board.

The CTG revealed that the Kurdistan Regional Government officials contacted the Iraqi government, allies, and the Turkish government regarding the incident. However, all parties denied involvement with the helicopter.

The CTG clarified that the crashed helicopter was of the Eurocopter AS350 model.

The investigations are still ongoing.