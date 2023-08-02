Turkish fighters attack PKK sites in Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish fighter jets carried out airstrikes on locations affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the northern part of Duhok province.

A security source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated, "the aircraft targeted the village of Reziki in the Barkara region, situated on the slopes of Mount Kara overlooking Amedi district."

Furthermore, the source mentioned that "the area has been subjected to four consecutive bombardments, but specific details regarding the casualties resulting from the airstrikes have not been disclosed."