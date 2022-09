Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) near Mount Matin in Duhok, a security source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish aircraft carried out multiple airstrikes on PKK sites in Wadi Seifa near Mount Matin which overlooks the Amadi district.

"The size of the damages was not immediately clear," the source said without providing further details.